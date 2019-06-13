Iran says tanker 'attacks' as Japan PM visits 'suspicious'

-
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammd Javad Zarif said Thursday that reported attacks on two tankers off the Iranian coast just as Japan's prime minister held Tehran talks was more than suspicious.
"Reported attacks on Japan-related tankers occurred while PM @AbeShinzo was meeting with Ayatollah @khamenei_ir for extensive and friendly talks. Suspicious doesn't begin to describe what likely transpired this morning," Zarif tweeted.
