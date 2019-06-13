Iran says tanker 'attacks' as Japan PM visits 'suspicious'

Iranian Mohammd Javad said Thursday that reported attacks on two tankers off the just as Japan's held talks was more than suspicious.

"Reported attacks on Japan-related tankers occurred while PM @AbeShinzo was meeting with Ayatollah @khamenei_ir for extensive and friendly talks. Suspicious doesn't begin to describe what likely transpired this morning," tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)