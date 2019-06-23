Irani warns officials of dilly-dallying with Amethi residents' problem

Sunday asked Amethi's district administration officials to ensure that the problem of any person reaching them from her constituency is resolved within a week.

She also warned them that the failure on this count will not be tolerated.

"You all should not only focus on completing paper work but the real benefits of welfare schemes should reach people. The people's problems should be redressed in one week," said

"If someone is coming to you with a problem, it means all is not well," the new Lok Sabha MP, who unseated from his home turf in last election, added.

was addressing officials at a meeting with them in the district collectorate here.

In the meeting, Smriti took stock of the government schemes' implementation and asked officials to take necessary steps to deal the stray cattle problem being faced by farmers.

This was the second day of Irani's first planned visit to after her election to Lok Sabha from here last month.

Earlier she had airdashed to to reach her slain Surendraa Singh's village to meet the bereaved family members. She had also given shoulder to Singh's bier.

Smriti earlier on Saturday thanked her constituency residents for electing her as their Lok Sabha and promised to work "impartially" for them irrespective of who voted for her and who did not.

"I thank people of the constituency for electing me by discarding 'naamdar' (Rahul Gandhi) and choosing development (over other considerations). He (Rahul) used to remain missing for five years after getting elected and people used to search him from here to but could not find him," she said Saturday.

"The people's decision and their message have gone across the world. They have elected a woman from a modest family. I will serve them honestly," she vouched.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)