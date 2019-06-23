Four militants killed in encounter in J&K

Four local militants were Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's district, the said.

Security forces launched a cordon and in Daramdora area of Shopian, following information about the presence of militants there, an said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The security forces retaliated, the said, adding four militants were killed in the gunbattle.

A identified them as Rafi Hassan Mir, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Showkat and

While Showkat had joined militant ranks in 2015, the other three had recently joined him. "Showkat was instrumental in recruiting Azad, Rafi and Suhail in terrorist ranks. Showkat was initially associated with Hizbul Mujahideen," he said.

While the did not comment on the affiliation of the slain militants, sources said they were affiliated to Ansar Gazwatul Hind, an offshoot of Al Qaeda.

