Special status for Andhra: YSR Congress unlikely to accept Lok Sabha Dy Speaker's post

The Party is unlikely to accept the post of of Lok Sabha as it does not want to be seen aligned with the BJP-led ruling NDA until the government fulfil its demand of granting special status to Andhra Pradesh, a of the party said Sunday.

YSR Congress, which is fourth largest party with 22 members in the 17th Lok Sabha, wants to maintain equidistance from both the ruling and opposition sides, the told

"Opposition especially the is also responsible for not getting the special status tag. It bifurcated the state but did not give it special status. So we will also be maintaining distance from them too," the said.

However, he said the party may extend its support to the ruling dispensation on certain issues which would be in the interest of the country.

On the Deputy Speaker's post, sources in the Party said there was no direct or formal offer made but there were indications.

"The party does not want this post, as it will be seen as aligning with the ruling dispensation. The party won't do that until and unless Centre gives special status to Andhra Pradesh," the YSR Congress leader said.

He further said the party has conveyed its stand to the BJP leadership.

Special status for was the core agenda of YSR Congress supremo Jaganmohan Reddy, who swept the state elections and became the after bifurcation.

Sources in the party also said the Deputy Speaker's post is ceremonial and is of not much use to them.

They said they are in constant touch with the top leadership within the government and are pursuing them for accepting the demand of special status for the state.

