Teenager killed after motorcycle plunged into gorge in J-K's Doda

A teenage boy was killed and another critically injured when their motorcycle fell into a deep gorge in and Kashmir's district, police said on Sunday.

They were returning home from a picnic to Guldanda late on Saturday when the accident occurred, of Police (SP) told

The deceased identified as and his injured friend were students of higher secondary school Bhadarwah and both were 18 years old, the SP said.

Ahmad lost control of the motorcycle while negotiating a blind curve near Thantera-Basti along and it fell into 100-feet deep gorge around 9.30 PM, Gouria said.

Despite darkness, the locals launched a rescue operation and managed to take the duo to a nearby hospital where Ahmad succumbed to injuries while Ganai was referred to Government Medical College hospital Jammu, he said.

Both the teenagers were not wearing helmets and rash driving is suspected to be the cause of the accident, the added.

