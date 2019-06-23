Iranian general warns US against uncontrollable scope of war

An Iranian warned on Sunday that any conflict with would have uncontrollable consequences across the region and endanger the lives of US forces, as tensions between and have flared after the downing of an American surveillance drone.

Maj Gen made the remarks while addressing Iran's powerful during a field visit to a command center for Iranian radars and The general oversees and coordinates joint military operations in the Iranian Armed Forces.

"The should behave in a responsible way to protect the lives of American forces," he was quoted as saying in comments published by the semi-official agency.

Rashid said if war breaks out, the scope and duration of the conflict would be uncontrollable, and blamed any escalation on "U.S. interventionist policy." His comments come as tensions were running high in the as the combines a "maximum pressure" campaign of economic sanctions on with a buildup of American forces in the region.

The latest flareup came when said it shot down the U.S. drone on Thursday and that it elected not to fire on a U.S. plane with a crew of over 30 people that was flying in the area at the same time.

backed away from plans for a retaliatory military strike after learning 150 people would be killed. He said, however, such action is "always on the table until we get this solved." He said "we very much appreciate" the decision by Iran's Revolutionary Guard not to shoot down the manned American aircraft.

US military cyber forces, meanwhile, launched a strike against Iranian military computer systems on Thursday, according to U.S. officials. The cyberattacks disabled computer systems that controlled its rocket and missile launchers, the officials said.

Also Sunday, and during an open session of Iran's parliament, lawmakers chanted "death to America" when condemned what he said was the violation of Iranian airspace by the U.S. drone. The chant dates back to before Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution and remains a staple of hard-line demonstrations.

The regional tensions have prompted major international carriers to divert flight routes away from the Gulf of and of Hormuz. Saudi Arabia's was the latest carrier to announce late Saturday it is rerouting flight paths to some Asian destinations in order to avoid Iranian airspace.

The statement follows the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's decision on Friday to bar U.S.-registered aircraft from operating over parts of the

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran are rooted in a decision by the to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. has also re-imposed sanctions, including on Iranian oil exports, aimed at crippling the country's economy and forcing policy changes.

The US blames Iran for apparent attacks on six in the Gulf of in recent weeks, which Iran denies. Iranian-allied rebels in have also recently launched attacks on a civilian airport in Saudi Arabia, a desalination plant and key in the kingdom. The kingdom has been at war in against the rebels since 2015.

