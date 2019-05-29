Iraq hands over 188 Turkish children of suspected IS members

-
ALSO READ
Iraq to prosecute 13 French IS fighters seized in Syria: president
Iraq court sentences fourth French ISIS member to death, France opposes
4 'extremists' held for planning attacks in Malaysia
Iraq begins trial proceedings for 900 jihadist suspects
Iraq receives 280 IS jihadists from US-backed Syria force
-
A judiciary spokesman says Iraq has handed over 188 Turkish children of suspected Islamic State militants to Turkey.
Judge Abdul Sattar Bayraqdar says Wednesday's handover took place at the Baghdad airport, in the presence of representatives from the Turkish and Iraqi governments and international organisations.
A statement from the spokesman says there were also a few adults in the group handed over.
They were been convicted of illegally crossing the border and have served out their sentences.
Thousands of foreigners including hundreds of children born from parents who lived under or fought with the Islamic State group have been caught in Iraq's justice system.
Iraqi President Barham Salih made a brief visit to Turkey on Tuesday and held talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU