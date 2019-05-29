Adani Enterprises Q4 profit rises 47 pc to Rs 266 cr

Wednesday reported a 46.87 per cent jump in consolidated profit to Rs 266.09 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly driven by higher income.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 181.17 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, said in a BSE filing.

The consolidated income of the company during the quarter under review rose to Rs 13,472.97 crore, from Rs 10,577.21 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenses also grew to Rs 12,975.30 crore, compared to Rs 9,601.26 crore.

"The PAT (profit after tax) attributable to owners for the fourth quarter of 2018-19 is Rs 283 crore vs Rs 188 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17," the company said in a press statement.

" continues to focus on incubating businesses of national importance, building second and utilities. With stable government and emphasizing policy initiatives paves way for growth opportunities across sectors," said.

The company has signed agreement with for Suliyari Coal Block on March 8, 2019.

is the country's leading integrated with interests in resources ( and trading), logistics (ports, logistics, shipping and rail) and (renewable and thermal power generation, transmission and distribution), among others.

