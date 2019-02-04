Iraqi novelist gunned down in southern city

A local police says an Iraqi has been killed by live fire in the southern city of

The says Alaa Mashzoub was gunned down Saturday night by unknown assailants after he left a literary event in the city and was headed home on his motorcycle. He spoke on condition of anonymity according to regulations.

It was not immediately clear why Mashzoub was killed. Nawfal al-Hamadani, a member of the city's union of writers, told on Sunday that by the time Mashzoub's colleagues reached the hospital, he was already dead because of the large number of gunshot wounds he sustained.

Mashzoub has 20 published books and wrote extensively about Karbala's history and culture, and about Iraq's once-thriving Jewish minority.

has seen a number of political assassinations in the past year, particularly of outspoken activists and critics.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)