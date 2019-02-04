Man stabs wife over 40 times in Gurgaon

A man allegedly killed his wife by stabbing her over 40 times in area, police said Sunday.

Pankaj Bhardwaj, 28, and his accomplice Nashim Ahmed, 39, were arrested on charge of murder, Gurgaon Police PRO said.

was found dead on Saturday with over 40 stab injuries, he said.

"Bhardwaj was missing since the incident. He was our prime suspect. We arrested him with the help of technical surveillance on Sunday from Laxman Vihar area," Bokan said.

Bhardwaj and Sharma had got married in April 2016.

During interrogation, the accused claimed that Bhardwaj used to abuse and insult him because of which they quarrelled daily.

He claimed that even his in-laws insulted him regularly, the said.

"The accused felt tortured due to the frequent abuse and so he decided to kill her," the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)