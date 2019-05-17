Irdai proposes non-exclusion of critical illnesses in health policies

regulator Irdai mulls barring insurers from excluding several critical illnesses such as mental problems, genetic diseases, and from health policies.

With the increase in the number of health companies as well as products in the market, Irdai in draft guidelines proposes that the industry should adopt a uniform approach while incorporating exclusions in the products.

The (Irdai) had constituted a working group on the standardization of exclusions in

After examining the recommendations of the working group, the regulator has proposed to issue guidelines on exclusions in the

No shall incorporate exclusions in the terms and conditions of the policy contract on contracted after taking the policy.

Also, impairment of persons' intellectual faculties by the usage of drugs, stimulants or depressants as prescribed by a medical practitioner cannot be excluded.

"Treatment of mental illness, stress or and neurodegenerative disorders," should not be included in exclusions listed in the policy.

Puberty and menopause-related disorders, and behavioural and too cannot be excluded, said the draft on which Irdai has sought comments from the stakeholders till May 31.

The draft said the objective of the proposed guidelines is to rationalise and standardise the exclusions in that every insurer should comply with.

Health insurance has undergone various changes and improvements over the years.

The draft also mentions a list of that insurers were covering under their products which can be permanently excluded. These include Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, malignant neoplasms, epilepsy, pancreatic diseases, chronic kidney disease, and AIDS, among others.

Irdai has also proposed that insurers can incorporate waiting periods for any but only up to four years.

The proposed guidelines would be applicable to all general and health insurers offering indemnity based offering hospitalisation, domiciliary hospitalisation and day care treatment.

