JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Al fresco eateries make money when skies are blue -- and when air is polluted

Mamata's rally was aimed at saving democracy: Shatrughan Sinha
Business Standard

Irrawaddy dolphin census concludes in Bhitarkanika, Gahirmatha

Press Trust of India  |  Kendrapara (Odisha) 

The annual headcount exercise of Irrawaddy dolphins inhabiting in the Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary and Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary has come to an end, officials said Saturday.

Last year the census teams had sighted 250 dolphins in the sea and deltaic zones.

The census data for this year will be shortly released after conclusion of the compilation process, said Bimal Prasanna Acharya, Divisional Forest Officer, Rajnagar Forest Division.

The enumerators covered the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, Dhamara coast, estuaries in Bhitarkanika, Hukitola, Paradip and Kujang coast.

A status survey of these marine animals is vital for the study of growth pattern of species living within the brackish water bodies and shallow sea waters of this Ramsar international wetland site, said forest officials.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, January 20 2019. 15:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements