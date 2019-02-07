Is it crime to contest elections, Hardik asks in online poll

A day after he expressed desire to contest the coming election, Patel Thursday launched an online poll, asking people if it is a "crime" to enter electoral

During the Patidar quota agitation, had stated time and again that he would not contest elections.

"I expect a true answer to a question, though I am yet to decide (whether) to fight elections, but is it a crime to fight polls for farmers and youth?" he asked in a poll.

The offers users the facility to create opinion polls.

By 5 pm, 12,700 people had responded, 69 per cent of them saying contesting polls is not a crime.

On Wednesday, had said he wanted to fight Lok Sabha elections, but was yet to decide if he will enter the electoral fray by joining any party.

According sources, the party has offered him ticket from Mehasana or Amreli.

had welcomed Hardik's statement Wednesday. "He is the product of an agitation. welcomes his desire to fight polls. It is upto him to fight as independent or join the party," Doshi said.

The ruling said Hardik's announcement showed he was a stooge of the Congress.

"He was supported by the Congress all through his agitation. His mask has now come off," said and former

