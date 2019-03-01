Islamic countries backing India in fight against terror:

is getting "abundant" support of Islamic countries in the fight against terror, said here on Friday.

The government, led by Narendra Modi, has decided with pertinacity that the time has come to wage a decisive battle against terrorism in the wake of the Pulwama attack, he said.

"I am very happy to tell you that we are getting abundant support from the Islamic countries of the world," he said.

The (OIC) has, for the first time, invited India's as a guest of honour in its ongoing meeting, Singh noted.

It is a pleasing thing that all nations of the world are coming onto one platform on the question of terrorism, he said.

All feel that a decisive battle should be fought against terrorism, he said.

Terrorism has no caste, creed or religion but sometimes, there would be some who try to associate it with some religion which is not appropriate, he added.

was speaking after inaugurating two new office-cum-housing complexes of here and Guwahati, built by NBCC at a cost of about Rs 77 crore.

Appreciating NIA for its effective functioning, the Union Minister said the conviction rate of NIA is 92 per cent.

"It means, the conviction rate (of NIA) is 92 per cent. It's a matter of pride for all us," he said.

Noting that the government has given approval to open a research cell on terror-group Islamic State (ISIS), he said, "We have also given approval to to set up a research cell on the "



The minister also said about 100 new posts have been approved in for effective investigation and supervision.

"Terror funding is a big factor in promoting terrorism. The way NIA performed its role, the result is that there has been a decline in terror funding compared to earlier," Singh said.

The circulation of fake Indian currency notes has also declined due to the combined efforts of the NIA and other Central and State agencies, he claimed.

NIA, he said, has achieved good success in establishing coordination with other agencies like and anti-terror squads of different States.

The is an "all-inclusive" project and spread over 12,572 square metre.

It has been constructed at a cost of about Rs 37 crore and consists of both administrative and residential flats for its staff.

The Guwahati project entailed a cost of Rs 40 crore and has a built-up area of 9,830 square metre.

Besides various office buildings and residential quarters, it also has barracks for Jawans, and a community centre, according to NBCC

Singh also said: "On this occasion, you have feted ('abhinandan kiya hai') me, the Governor, of Telangana.

But the truth is, your, our and the whole country's Abhinandan (IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman) is going to enter India in another few hours and come amongst us".

