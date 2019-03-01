Heavy shelling by Pak in areas along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch; woman injured

on Friday heavily shelled areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's and districts leaving a woman injured, the eighth consecutive day that it has violated the ceasefire.

Officials said troops used heavy guns including Howitzer 105 mm to target civilian areas in

"Pakistani troops resorted to firing and mortar shelling along the LOC in Krishnagati sector and it ended around 0130 hour," an said.

The firing and mortar shelling continued overnight in several sectors of and districts, the said adding the retaliated strongly and effectively.

A woman identified as was injured in the firing in Mankote area of Poonch, officials said.

"About 1615 hours Friday, initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firingof small arms along LoC in Nowshera sector," the defence officer said.

On Thursday, a woman was killed and a jawan was injured when heavily shelled civilian areas and forward posts in six sectors along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and districts, drawing retaliation from the

The has violated the ceasefire for over 60 times during the last one week by targeting over 70 civilian and forward areas along the LoC in Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir, in which one woman was killed and 9 persons were injured.

In view of the prevailing situation, authorities have ordered temporary closure of educational institutions in a 5-km radius along the the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

They have asked all border dwellers to remain inside their homes. Amid high tension along the LoC, Lt Gen accompanied by the Commander, Lt Gen visited forward posts in Rajouri Sector to review the operational preparedness on Thursday.

The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violation, numbering 2,936 by Pakistani troops, in the last 15 years.

Pakistan continues to violate the 2003 ceasefire agreement with despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the pact during flag meetings between the two sides.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)