Five school students in Kerala tested positive for H1N1 virus

Five students of a government school near here have been tested positive for H1N1 virus while 67 others with suspected infection kept under observation, a official said Sunday.

The five - four girls and one boy - were students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya near here.

All the five have been taken to their homes by their parents.

Of the 67 under observation, most of them were girls, the district officer told

"However, everything is under control. Since the institution is a residential school, parents are a bit worried. But we would like to tell everyone that there is no reason to panic," he said.

A medical check-up was underway at the school, the officer said, adding three doctors have been deputed for the purpose.

The residential school has over 500 students and over 200 staff.

The health authorities have opened a separate ward in the school and two isolation wards for boys and girls.

