Left govt disrespecting all aspects of Kerala's culture: PM

Sunday again raked up the temple issue and said the in the state has been disrespecting all aspects of Kerala's culture.

He also lambasted both the and Communists for having no regard for women's empowerment, best exemplified by their opposition to the NDA government's efforts to end triple talaq.

"Let me tell you, neither nor the communists have any concern for women's empowerment.If they did,they would not have opposed the NDA government's effort to end triple talaq.

has had many Ministers, but is there any ," he asked.

On the issue, Modi alleged that the cultural ethos of the state was under attack from the Communist government.

"Unfortunately today, the cultural ethos of is under attack.

And this attack is being made by the party governing the state. The issue of the temple caught the attention of the entire nation.

"The people of are seeing the manner in which the of are disrespecting all aspects of Kerala's culture.

I fail to understand why the commmunists are undermining our culture and civilisation which has stood the test of time.

The UDF too is just like the Communists," Modi said.

also charged the opposition with being 'politically banckrupt.'



"India's strength lies in its democracy. It is from our land that democracy had spread to the world. Elections will come and go, but the nation will remain.

In their dislike for Narendra Modi, the and the communists and their other friends should stop disrespecting institutions and our democracy," Modi said.

said that these parties, in addition to opposing India's culture, had one thing in common and corruption.

In the last three years, so many LDF ministers had to resign. Why? Congress history is also well known," he added.

"Four years ago you chose me as your chowkidar in I am there. I shall not allow corruption. I shall not allow the nation's culture and unity to be destroyed," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)