Maduro rejects European demands for new election: CNN Turk interview

Venezuelan leader rejected demands by European to call elections within eight days in an interview broadcast on Sunday, insisting that his country was "not tied" to

"They should withdraw this ultimatum. No one can give us an ultimatum," Maduro told Turk in an interview dubbed into Turkish from Spanish.

" is not tied to This is complete insolence," Maduro added, as he described the European countries' actions as a "mistake".

European powers including France, and on Saturday warned they would recognise as unless Maduro calls elections within eight days.

The and had also given a similar ultimatum.

Guaido proclaimed himself of on Wednesday during a mass opposition rally against Maduro.

Since then, the United States, and many South American including and have backed Guaido's self-proclamation.

But Maduro in the interview said Guaido was "violating the constitution" as he accused of a "coup attempt" against his rule.

"All that is happening is linked to They are attacking us and they think is their back garden," Maduro told the interviewer.

He said he would overcome the challenge to his rule. Maduro said he was "open to dialogue", but said it was not probable that there would be a meeting with US

"It's not impossible but it's not likely. I sent many messages to "



Turkish President has been forging a stronger alliance with Maduro, and last month paid a visit to the in

Maduro himself came to last year after Erdogan's victory in the national and presidential elections, hailing the Turkish president as a "friend" of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)