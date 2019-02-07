Israel says tank fires on Hamas after projectile fired

The has said that it had directed tank fire at a position in the Strip in response to a projectile fired from the Palestinian enclave into

A position was hit but nobody was wounded, security sources in said on Wednesday.

A projectile fired from had triggered alarms in southern but did not cause any damage or injury, the said in a statement.

Security sources in the Hamas-run said two projectiles were fired towards Israel, without elaborating.

Palestinians have for nearly a year gathered at least weekly in various spots along the Gaza border for often violent protests.

They want to be able to return to the homes their families fled from in the war surrounding Israel's creation in 1948, and they are calling for an end to the Jewish state's blockade of Gaza.

At least 247 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March 30, the majority during border protests but also by tank fire and air strikes.

Two Israeli soldiers have been killed during the same period. says its actions are necessary to defend the border and stop mass incursions into its territory.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)