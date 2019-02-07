Israel says tank fires on Hamas after projectile fired

The Israeli army has said that it had directed tank fire at a Hamas position in the Gaza Strip in response to a projectile fired from the Palestinian enclave into Israel.
A Hamas position was hit but nobody was wounded, security sources in Gaza said on Wednesday.
A projectile fired from Gaza had triggered alarms in southern Israel but did not cause any damage or injury, the army said in a statement.
Security sources in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said two projectiles were fired towards Israel, without elaborating.
Palestinians have for nearly a year gathered at least weekly in various spots along the Gaza border for often violent protests.
They want to be able to return to the homes their families fled from in the war surrounding Israel's creation in 1948, and they are calling for an end to the Jewish state's blockade of Gaza.
At least 247 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March 30, the majority during border protests but also by tank fire and air strikes.
Two Israeli soldiers have been killed during the same period. Israel says its actions are necessary to defend the border and stop mass incursions into its territory.
