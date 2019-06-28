Israeli airspace sees unexplained GPS interference

JUST IN
AP  |  Jerusalem 

Israeli authorities say navigation systems in its airspace have experienced significant disruption in recent weeks, creating confusion but not adversely affecting airplane safety.

Israel's Airports Authority said Thursday that, contrary to public speculation, the unexplained GPS disturbance did not appear to be a direct attack on Israel.

It said it was still investigating and trying to solve the problem.

Suspicions in local media fell on Russia, which operates an air base in neighbouring Syria and has been accused of manipulating global navigation systems as part of cyber-attacks.

Israeli officials declined to comment on the reports.

Aviation authorities said the incursion impacts cockpit operations, specifically flight routes, but not take-offs or landings.

They say they have "changed some of the entry proceedings for landing" at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport, without elaborating.

First Published: Fri, June 28 2019. 01:10 IST

