Israeli charged for spitting at Polish ambassador

A court on Thursday charged a 65-year-old Israeli man for allegedly spitting at the Polish ambassador, the police said, amid heightened diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Polish was sitting in his car on Tuesday when a man approached and "spat at him", said.

Eric Lederman, from the city of north of Tel Aviv, was charged with assault against the and with threatening his driver, the police said Thursday.

Israel's to was summoned to the Polish foreign ministry in over the incident, Polish said.

Poland's called it a "xenophobic act of aggression" while said it appeared to be an "anti-Polish act of hatred".

Israeli foreign expressed "our fullest sympathy to the and our shock at the attack."



The alleged incident came a day after cancelled a visit by Israeli officials over their intention to raise the issue of the restitution of Jewish properties seized during the Holocaust, a matter insists is closed.

Last year, passed a law that made it illegal to accuse the Polish nation or state of complicity in Nazi German war crimes.

The move sparked an outcry from Israel, which saw it as an attempt to ban testimonials on Polish crimes against Jews.

In response, Warsaw amended the law to remove the possibility of fines or a prison sentence.

In February, Israeli Katz drew Poland's ire by quoting late Israeli saying "Poles suckle anti-Semitism with their mothers' milk".

In April, the World Jewish condemned a Polish town after reports that residents burnt an effigy "made to look like a stereotypical Jew" in a revival of an old tradition.

Lederman is set to appear in court again on June 23, and is banned from approaching in for 30 days.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)