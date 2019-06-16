Israeli PM's wife sentenced for misusing state funds

A Jerusalem court on Sunday sentenced Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu, to pay a fine of more than USD 15,000 for misusing state funds.

The sentencing comes after she agreed to a plea bargain that ended the years-long saga of just one of the high-profile corruption cases involving the prime minister's family.

The court ruling settled allegations that Sara had misused some USD 100,000 in state money on lavish meals. She was indicted on charges of fraud and breach of trust last year after the accused her of running up large tabs at luxury restaurants while the official residence employed a between the years 2010 and 2013.

The settlement saw her admit to a more minor charge of "intentionally exploiting the mistake of someone else," specifically by misleading officials who didn't realize she already benefited from chefs on the government payroll.

Under the terms of the bargain, Sara agreed to pay USD 2,800 in fines and hand the remaining USD 12,500 back to the state. The settlement also reduced the overspending charge to USD 50,000.

But the himself remains the main focus of the family's legal troubles. He is facing an indictment on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, pending a hearing scheduled for early October. He has pushed for a postponement and can still request an extension from the

is accused of accepting lavish gifts from billionaire friends and promising to promote advantageous legislation for a major newspaper in exchange for favourable coverage.

He vehemently denies wrongdoing, portraying himself as a victim of against him and his family in an attempt to oust him from power.

The and his wife have a reputation for leading indulgent lives at public expense, out of touch with most Israelis. The 60-year-old, Sara, in particular has been accused of excessive spending, using public money for her private, extravagant tastes and for abusive behaviour toward her personal staff.

These allegations earned her an image as the Israeli Imelda Marcos, the former Philippine infamous for her collection of shoes.

In 2016, a court ruled Sara mistreated a and awarded the man USD 42,000 in damages. Other employees have accused her of abuse, charges the Netanyahus reject. Another former is currently suing Sara for USD 63,000 in damages over mistreatment and harassment.

However, Sara's portrayed his client as a victim, saying she had "been put through hell" the past four years with a public shaming campaign that was due only to her public standing.

"Sara is today paying a heavy and painful personal cost to put an end to this witch hunt, and I hope that indeed this is the end of the story," he said after the hearing.

has stood by her, calling her a "true hero" and bemoaning how she had become a "punching bag" for their opponents.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)