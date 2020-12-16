ISRO's technology transfer policy to get renewed focus and thrust

-
The Indian Space Research Organisation has proposed to give renewed focus and thrust to its policy on transfer of technologies developed by it to industries for commercialisation.
The Bengaluru-headquartered space agency under the Department of Space (DOS) has come out with revised technology transfer policy guidelines - 2020.
"We have put it in the public domain and after getting public comments, it will go through the due process (before its approval)", the Department's Secretary and ISRO Chairman, K Sivan, told PTI on the guidelines hosted on ISRO website.
One of the steps critical to success of technology transfer programme is the identification of technology that has a potential for commercialisation, and the DOS/ISRO centres play a vital role in this process, according to officials.
"A dedicated Technology Transfer Cell (TTC) within the centre may be identified with laid down responsibilities for end-to-end coordination, both within the organisation, i.e., the inventors, quality and testing teams and the potential licensee to ensure successful commercialisation of technologies for maximal exploitation", the guidelines said.
While the centre may have its own structure for picking up the technologies, it must be ensured that such technologies' maturity is assessed by rigorous screening process involving reliability testing quality certification, repeatability in in-house usage and proven worthiness, it was stated.
The technology transfer activities shall be organised through a centralised Technology Transfer Group (TTG) Office under Capacity Building Programme Office (CBPO) operating from ISRO headquarters here.
Such centralised office shall interface with all DOS/ISRO centres through centre-level TTC for all day-to-day activities concerning technology transfer.
This revised guidelines document sets down the broad approach of ISRO, DOS, to the mechanism of transfer of technologies, developed by its centres/units.
The technology transfer activities of the DOS are primarily intended for the domestic utilisation of these technologies by Indian industries (both public and private sector).
"However, in the context of liberalisation and globalisation, requests from foreign organisations for transfer of DOS/ ISRO developed technologies shall be encouraged as per the guidelines issued by Government of India", according to the revised guidelines.
"However, such request shall be reviewed and processed on a case to case basis and the term of licensing shall be arrived at considering the merits of organisation, intellectual value of the technology and its commercial potential etc.", they said.
