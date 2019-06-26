It hurts but what can one do: Sarfaraz responds to 'pig' jibe at mall

says incidents like the one in which he was compared to a "pig" by a fan are hurtful but there is nothing he can do to prevent them and can only plead for in criticism.

Pakistani fans have severely criticised the national team after its 89-run loss to arch-rivals in a encounter in

In a recent video that went viral on social media, Sarfaraz, walking in a mall in England with his son, was stopped by a fan, who asked him why he looked like a fat pig. The fan eventually apologised for his conduct after drawing flak from all corners for targetting the during a private moment.

"I can't say anything on this. It's not in our hands to control what people say about us. Winning and losing is part of the game and it's not that we are the first team to have lost a match; previous teams also have faced defeats," Sarfaraz said.

have kept alive their semifinal hopes with the win over in

"Had earlier teams faced the kind of criticism that we are facing, they would have realised how much these things hurt us. Now, there is People write, comment and say whatever they like. These incidents affect the psychology of the players," he added.

Sarfaraz is not the only Pakistani to have expressed his displeasure over abusive criticism. Senior all-rounder Shoaib Malik and pacer too had urged the fans not to indulge in personal attacks.

"While criticising, one must not abuse. Criticise us on our but don't get abusive with us," Sarfaraz said.

