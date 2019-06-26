Qualcomm and ZTE to Advance 5G Cloud Gaming on Live Networks

/ -- Corporation ( / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced a joint demonstration with Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Incorporated of 5G-powered cloud gaming on a live network. The demonstration - which utilizes the from Instant Play on from OnePlus, Vivo, and - aims to demonstrate that console-quality mobile gaming experiences are achievable over live networks and show the growth opportunity for the cloud-gaming ecosystem. The demos will use Telecom's live 5G network, ZTE's 5G NR commercial system infrastructure, and 5G commercial featuring the flagship Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform with the Snapdragon X50 5G Modem with integrated RF transceiver and Qualcomm Technologies' RF Front-End (RFFE) solutions.

provided by Instant Play leverage the cloud's capabilities for rendering and processing, while utilizing high- to send users' commands to the cloud which streams back the rendered frames to local devices. This allows users instant access to graphically demanding games via 5G without the need to download and install on the devices, delivering a smooth "games on demand" experience. All premium 5G smartphones based on the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform include Elite Gaming features - providing mobile gamers with a competitive edge for both on-device and cloud-based game experiences.

"We believe that cloud gaming is one of the key trends in the future of the entertainment industry. The arrival of 5G is expected to set off a new revolution in cloud gaming. 5G's high speed and low latency make it an ideal connectivity fabric for cloud gaming which can support improved image quality, provide more fluent interactive experience, and effectively reduce the cost per user of services, thereby bringing high-quality gaming experiences to a wider range of users," said Jian Wang, head of operations, Instant Play. "We will continue to work on the enhanced cloud gaming experience based on various gaming scenarios and stay focused on innovative experience and high-quality content."



"5G is here. As a global leader in edge-to-edge 5G solutions, has been working closely with operators and vertical sectors on exploring new 5G business models and use cases to achieve high network performance in those scenarios," said Yanmin Bai, vice president, of products, ZTE. "The power of these cooperative efforts is successfully displayed when the company and team up with multiple OEMs on We will continue to work with our partners to contribute our parts to the 5G ecosystem and accelerate the industry's maturity."



"China's 5G era has officially begun, and it was accelerated from the original timeline thanks to the work of the whole mobile ecosystem. With the readiness of 5G commercial networks, is poised to have a fast large-scale 5G rollout, and within this year Chinese consumers will have access to numerous use cases and enhanced experiences, such as cloud gaming, powered by 5G and the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform," said Pomp Sheng, vice president, sales, (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. " is committed to sharing opportunities with Chinese partners, and we are excited to be part of this extensive cooperation across operators, OEMs and content providers for facilitating the improved user mobile experience through 5G innovations."About PlayPlay is a gaming platform providing innovative and premium gaming experiences for players which is built by Tencent with and In collaboration with the distribution business and studios within Tencent Games, Tencent Social Ads and Tencent Cloud, Play is exploring business practices in multi-channel game distribution, creative in-game advertising, cross-device gaming experience. aims to work with more industry partners to lead the cloud gaming into the next frontier based on in-depth and extensive cooperation with them.

About ZTE



ZTE is a provider of advanced systems, mobile devices, and enterprise solutions to consumers, carriers, and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the and information sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and (H share stock code: / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE's products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the For more information, please visit

About Qualcomm



Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including the QCT business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, and pages.

