'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' to address coronavirus in next season

Sitcom series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" will tackle the coronavirus pandemic in its new season, series creator and star Rob McElhenney has said.

The writer-actor said that the FX show, whose 14th season aired last year, will return with more episodes.

Asked what a quarantine-themed episode of "It's Always Sunny..." would look like, McElhenney told NME, "Well, we actually do have an episode called 'The Gang Gets Quarantined' (season nine, episode seven) where we quarantine ourselves in the bar. I think there's a big flu going around Philadelphia or something like that."



"When we come back, don't worry, we will address all this in the way only 'Sunny' can," he added.

McElhenney said he would love the show to go on "forever".

"If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It's my dream job," he added.

"It's Always Sunny..." also stars Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, and Danny DeVito.

The 15th season of the series is still in negotiations with the network.

