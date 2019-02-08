It's official! Noida-Gr Noida join Global SDG 2025 plan

and Greater on Friday officially accepted an invitation to participate in the prestigious Global Sustainable Cities 2025 Initiative, according to a statement.

An acceptance letter was formally handed over to UNGSII chief in the presence of UN and leaders of other cities participating in the flagship programme at SDG Lab in Davos, Switzerland, the official statement said.

On November 25, 2018, and Greater Noida were invited to participate in this showcase 'race to sustainability' held in Noida. The twin cities are among the 25 global cities to become fully compliant with the sustainable development goals by 2025 under the Sustainable Goals (SDG) Cities initiative.

The twin-cities, the only from India, will be competing in the category.

"The decision of the government of was conveyed by B N Singh, the of Gautam Buddh Nagar, after getting approval on the proposal by the government," the district administration said in the statement.

Representing Noida and Greater Noida at the SDG lab were Shubhro Sen, the for UNGSII, and Ajay Davesar, a for UNGSII India, it said.

The pledged his full support to the programme as an "exciting global showcase".

"We thank Dr (Shubro) Sen for originally nominating Noida and successfully presenting its credentials in Heidelberg in March last year and Scahtz for honouring us with a visit to our city to personally invite us," said.

At the session in Davos, Schatz highlighted that the SDG Cities initiative will lead to an unprecedented inflow of global knowledge, resources and capacity-building into Noida and Greater Noida via various UN agencies, partners and corporate supporters, the statement said.

"The overarching goal is to work together with other participating cities to create sustainability, innovation and research hubs and think for the long term. Ultimately the SDG cities platform is about our children and their children; it's about enhanced quality of life and nature of the world we leave behind for them," Schatz said.

Sen said it is a very proud moment for all of that the twin cities were the first to be selected in the "University City" category.

"The cities are now part of a global platform to bring advance know-how, best practices and shared learning from global experts, best-in-class corporate partners and multiple UN agencies," he said.

"The large positive multiplier from this programme will also pave the way for many other cities in to adapt and emulate best global practices," Davesar said.

The government had on January 15 permitted the administration to participate in the global initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)