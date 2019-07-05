J-K govt approves notification of 'Road Accident Victims Fund'

The Jammu and Kashmir government Friday approved the notification of the 'Road Accident Victims Fund' to provide immediate succour to the dependents of persons killed or injured in road mishaps in the state.

The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, also approved a scheme for the realisation and disbursal of amount, an official spokesman said here.

Over the years, the volume of vehicles has increased considerably and coupled with other factors like road conditions as well as hilly and difficult terrain, the rate of accidents have also increased, the official said.

Given the average deaths in a calendar year on account of road accidents and injuries to others, it has become essential to provide immediate relief to the victims of road accidents especially in cases of seriously injured person who for want of money cannot afford immediate medical treatment, he said.

The proposal for revival of Passenger Welfare Fund with the connotation of "Road Accident Victims Fund" shall apart from considerable improvement in its operation and discharge of public services towards welfare of road accident victims, meet the emergent needs of the persons injured in such accidents, the spokesman said.

He said the relief shall be applicable to the victims of road accidents arising out of all types of vehicles including private and public vehicles owned by government/corporation/public sector undertakings including hit and run cases.

In addition, it will be applicable to road users or pedestrians.

A district level committee has been proposed for expeditious release of compensation to the victims, the spokesman added.

