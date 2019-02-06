JK traffic control system to go hi-tech: Official

The and traffic control and surveillance system is all set to go hi-tech as part of the state's road safety project, entailing an expenditure of Rs eight crore.

Named the Road Action Master Plan and aimed at arresting the rising traffic fatalities, the project would be executed jointly by the state's and the Traffic Department, said an official

The fund for this project has been allocated from a non-lapsable Road Safety Fund, set up on directions of an apex court panel on road safety, he said.

The fund provides for the expenditure on implementing various road safety schemes, setting up trauma centres, purchasing relevant vehicles and traffic gadgets besides conducting studies aimed at lessening traffic hazards, he said.

The decision to implement the road safety scheme was taken at a meeting of the Management Committee chaired by (Finance) Navin Choudhary, the said.

As part of the project to improve the road safety, it was decided in the meeting to purchase 100 'hi-end combo motor bikes', cranes and other vehicles to strengthen the traffic monitoring by enforcement squads, he added.

He said the interceptive vehicles to be used by the two departments would include various accessories and gadgets like speed-measuring guns, breath analyzer and machines.

(Transport) Asgar Hassan Samoon, and Transport S P Vaid, meanwhile, also launched a 'JK Ride Safe App' to improve the road safety standards.

The app would help strengthen safe driving practices ride by reporting of the unsafe and reckless driving public transport vehicles, the said.

He said the users would get timely response on actions taken by field officials on their complaints through the app.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)