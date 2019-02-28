J-K govt gives Rs 4 lakh compensation to man killed in Budgam copter crash

and government Thursday handed over a compensation amount of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the civilian who was killed when Indian Air Force's helicopter crashed near his residence in district a day before.

Budgam, Syed Sehrish Asgar, Thursday met the family of Kifayat Hussain Ganai, who was killed at the site of Wednesday's crash at village Gariend Kalan, an official said.

He said the handed over a relief cheque of Rs 4 lakh to and Afroza, brother and sister of Kifayat, as ex-gratia relief.

The sympathised with the family members over their loss and assured that the district administration would make all efforts for providing help to the family.

She told them that the administration would also write to the to extend help to the family, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)