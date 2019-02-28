HUA ministry team to visit Herald House tomorrow

A team of the Union Housing and will visit the Herald House on Friday and ask the leaseholder to give "peaceful possession" of its premises, failing which proceedings under the PPE Act will be initiated, an said Thursday.

The development comes after the dismissed the plea of AJL, publisher of mouthpiece National Herald, challenging the Centre's order to vacate its premises and said there has been "misuse" of lease conditions.

The court held that the entire transaction of transferring shares of (AJL) to Young Indian (YI) company, in which and his mother are majority shareholders, was a "clandestine and surreptitious transfer of the lucrative interest in the premises" to YI.

"A two-member team of the ministry will visit Herald House located at ITO on Friday and request AGL to give peaceful possession of its premises.

"If there is no satisfactory assurance, a seven-day eviction notice will be served under the Public Premises (Eviction of unauthorised occupants) (PPE) Act," the said.

A bench of Justice and Justice V K Rao upheld the single judge's December order which had dismissed AJL's plea against the Centre's eviction order and had directed it to vacate in two weeks the Herald House in the ITO area in the heart of the capital.

