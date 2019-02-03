J&K guv urges Modi to reduce high Srinagar airfares

asked on Sunday to intervene and get the airlines reduce the high fares they are charging for travel to during winters.

"On behalf of Kashmiris, I want to bring to your (Modi's) notice that during winter (due to closure of Jammu- national highway) our people get stuck. The airlines charge as much as Rs 28,000 for a ticket. In this amount, one can visit and come back," Malik said, while addressing a function here in the presence of the

"I request you that the issue be taken up with them (airlines) so that the airfares are reduced. The people here should get this facility," the said.

Malik said his administration had tried its best to prevail upon the airlines to reduce the airfares, but to no avail. "Even in the cases where examinations are scheduled the next day, they (airlines) were not ready to reduce the price by even one paisa."



He expressed hope that Modi would address this issue upon his return to

"Rs 28,000 for a ticket of Delhi- flight... there cannot be a bigger injustice! How will tourism flourish and how can development take place?" Malik asked.

"It will be my request that you will fulfil this demand upon your return," the added.

