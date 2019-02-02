J&K Police bust JeM terror module, 3 held

The (J&K) Police Saturday busted a (JeM) terror module with the arrest of three people, an said.

The breakthrough came while the police were investigating the grenade attack on a (CRPF) camp at on January 25, a police said.

The three were picked up for questioning in connection with the attack, he added.

"During questioning, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the attack. They were then formally placed under arrest," the said.

Ghulam Qadir Rather alias Kasir, and were arrested from their hometown of in district.

"They also revealed that the JeM terrorists active in provided two grenades to these individuals for throwing on the security forces to cause damage to life and property and instill fear among the general public," he added.

The said one live grenade was recovered at the instance of the arrested persons.

On January 25, a grenade was hurled a CRPF camp at Sopore but the explosive missed the intended target and exploded outside the camp.

No one was hurt in the incident.

