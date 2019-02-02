BJP takes exception to Naidu's outbursts, calls him 'assembly rowdy'

A day after Minister N Chandrababu lashed out at a in the assembly, the saffron party on Saturday called him an "assembly rowdy" and alleged that he was in "deep frustration".

"A frustrated, defeatist Chandrababu has threatened BJP MLAs & Manikyala Rao in Andhra assembly y'day that @BJP4Andhra leaders will not be allowed to move in the state for exposing TDP," party G V L tweeted.

The is planning a privilege motion against Naidu, Rao added.

"Chandrababu Naidu's behaviour in the assembly reveals that his madness has reached peaks. He is in such deep frustration that he behaved like a 'assembly rowdy'," Rao alleged.

had strongly criticised BJP's floor leader, P Vishnu Kumar Raju, in the assembly on Friday when the latter tried to defend the Centre after the minister accused the of discriminating against south in allotment of cabinet berths.

"You have no right to be an elected (people's) Are you doing tamasha? What do you think of yourself? What can you people do? Put me in jail? Don't we have anguish?" Naidu had asked Raju.

When Raju sought to protest, Naidu had asked the BJP MLA to "go to and raise your objection". "Who wants your objection. We will not leave you till justice is done (to the state)," the had said.

Naidu, who snapped ties with the last year, has been highly critical of the BJP-led government over various issues, particularly for not accepting the demand of special category status to the state.

