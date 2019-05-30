Two people shot dead in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area

Two people were killed after a 35-year-old man allegedly opened fire in Delhi's Nagar area, police said Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as (28) who was returning from a gym and Akash (27) who was passing by when the shooting took place.

Both are residents of Nagar, police said.

The accused has been identified as - a resident of Nagar, who is absconding.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday night at around 10.45 pm.

"The accused fired upon when he was returning from the gym. During the shootout, some bullets hit a passerby who was later identified as Akash," said Atul Kumar Thakur, of Police (Northeast).

The victims were rushed to the where they were declared brought dead, the DCP said.

Investigation revealed that Govind and had filled cross FIRs against each other after they had a quarrel in 2016, Thakur said.

After the post-mortem, the bodies of both the deceased were handed over to their family members, police said.

