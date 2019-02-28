J&K political parties welcome IAF pilot's release tomorrow

Mainstream political parties of Jammu and Thursday welcomed Imran Khan's announcement that Wing Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by the neighbouring country after his went down, will be released on Friday.

"The decision to hand over Wing Abhinandan is a great gesture & shouldnt be seen in isolation. It also comes at a time when Pak could've chosen to further escalate an already tensed situation. I see it as a mark of reconciliation. Our leadership should reciprocate," PDP wrote on her handle.

The former said the exhibited "real statesmanship".

"It is time for our political leadership to step up & take measures to de escalate the current situation. People of J&K are living under unimaginable duress. How much longer will we suffer for?" she added.

National Conference vice also expressed happiness over the development.

"Very glad to know that #WingCommandarAbhinandan will be heading home. I'll wait for him to be back on Indian soil before I welcome him back but I'm greatly relieved that PM @ImranKhanPTI has announced the imminent release of our pilot," he said.

Earlier, Omar, while reacting to US Donald Trump's statement on Indo- tensions, had said seemed to have agreed to deescalate in return of the release of the IAF

"So the US has secured the release of our & in turn has agreed to deescalate is how I read this statement from Trump," he said.

Trump, after his meeting with North Korean leader in Vietnamese capital Hanoi, had said there was "reasonably attractive news" from and Pakistan.

"We have been involved in trying to have them (India and Pakistan) stop and we have some reasonably decent I think hopefully that (tension) could be coming to an end," he said.

IAS officer-turned-politician welcomed the Pakistan government's decision to release the pilot, but expressed apprehensions that rabble-rousing by some TV channels may force to change its mind.

"Welcome home WC Abhinandan. And with this one gesture @ImranKhanPTI has proven himself to be a statesman.

"I am happy but I am scared. What if the euphoria in our TV war-rooms forces GoP to change his mind on WC Abhinandan? Those who are claiming a diplomatic victory here rather than appreciating IK's statesmanship, should wait till the reaches home," Faesal said.

Welcoming the (IAF) pilot's release, Lone said, " move to release Abhinandan is a welcome move. Conflicts per se are not irresolvable. Leadership makes a conflict resolvable or irresolvable."



Meanwhile, separatist leader also welcomed the Pakistan prime minister's decision.

"Welcome decision by @ImranKhanPTI to release the captive Indian pilot as a peace gesture. Hope better sense prevails the war clouds scatter and the # dispute moves towards a peaceful resolution," he tweeted.

Pakistan will set free captured IAF pilot Wing Friday as a peace gesture, its announced Thursday.

The surprise announcement also came on the heels of India sending a strong message to Pakistan rejecting the possibility of any deal for securing the release of the pilot and demanding his unconditional and immediate repatriation.

sources also emphatically said the pilot cannot be a

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)