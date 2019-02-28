KDMC clerk seeks sexual favours from woman, held

An employee of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) was Thursday arrested for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a woman in lieu of reducing her property tax, the Anti-Corruption Bureua (ACB) said.
The accused, Rameshchandra Rajput (48), who works as a clerk in the tax department of the KDMC, was caught by the ACB sleuths at Subhash Maidan in Kalyan, the anti-graft agency said in a statement.
Rajput had issued a property attachment notice against the woman for non-payment of property tax.
However, he later offered to reduce her property tax and also give more time to her for tax payment by demanding sexual favours from her in return.
Thereafter, the woman lodged a complaint against him with the Thane unit of the ACB on Tuesday, said Mahesh Patil, Superintendent of Police, Thane range of ACB.
The ACB laid a trap. As per the plan, the woman asked Rajput to come to Subhash Maidan to meet her on Thursday. When he came there, the ACB sleuths caught him, he said.
Further investigation is being carried out.
