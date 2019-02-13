Indian teenager who mistakenly crossed into Pakistan released

An Indian teenage boy, who mistakenly crossed into Pakistan, has been repatriated as a goodwill gesture, according to a media report.

Bimal Narjere, 16, from inadvertently crossed into the Pakistani side in August last year.

Rangers informed (BSF) about Bimal and initiated inquiry into the matter, The Express Tribune reported.

After completion of all legal requirements and verification of the Indian citizen's identity, he was handed over to the BSF personnel via the Wagah Border.

On December 26 last year, Indian authorities too had released Abdullah Shah and Imran Warsi, two Pakistani nationals, through the Wagah Border.

