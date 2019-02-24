Goa cricket body to get coaching director, audit player

-
The Goa Cricket Association will appoint a coaching director and also audit the performance of players representing the coastal state in Ranji Trophy and other BCCI tournaments, a senior official said Sunday.
GCA president Suraj Lotlikar made the announcement while speaking to reporters after the cricket body's annual general meeting in Porvorim on Sunday.
He said a department would be set up to keep track of players' performance and also standardise coaching practices in line with directives issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
"We are appointing a Director of Coaching on contract basis for three years. The GCA will have performance and activity audits of every player who is representing Goa in different matches, including Ranji," he said.
He said the GCA wanted to find out whether players groomed by it were attending coaching classes and practice sessions during off-season and between tournaments.
