J'khand PCC chief resigns from post

Taking responsibility of the party's debacle in the recently held elections, Committee (PCC) Ajoy Kumar Monday resigned from his post.

He handed over his resignation letter to the party's state unit in-charge R P N Singh.

"I have handed over my resignation letter to R P N Singh, in-charge in the state, taking personal responsibility for the election results," Kumar told over phone.

It is not immediately known whether his resignation letter was accepted.

The Congress, which led the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) in the state, contested the polls from seven out of 14 seats.

But the party could win only one seat - Singhbhum(ST) - where former Madhu Koda's wife, Gita Koda, defeated BJP's state unit The JMM contested four seats and won only one seat, while (Prajatantrik) contested two seats and lost both.

On the other side, the failed to open its account, though it had contested the Lok Sabha polls from Palamau (SC) and Chatra constituencies. The BJP-Ajsu Party alliance won 12 of the total 14 seats in Jharkhand.

According to the pre-poll alliance, seat-sharing arrangement of the 'Mahagathbandhan', the had been given the charge to head the grand alliance in Lok Sabha, while the JMM would be given responsibility during the assembly polls to be held later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)