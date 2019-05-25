Jagan elected YSRC legislature party leader, stakes claim to form govt

Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, who led his party to a thumping victory in both Assembly and polls in Andhra Pradesh, staked claim to form the government in the state after he was elected of the legislature party on Saturday.

Armed with the resolution unanimously electing him as the YSRCLP leader, he met AP and Telangana ESL Narasimhan at the Raj Bhavan in and staked claim to form the government.

He reached by air from and met the around 4.30 PM, official sources said.

Earlier, at the meeting of the newly elected MLAs at the office in Vijayawada, a resolution was adopted electing as the legislature party leader, the party sources said.

Thanking the MLAs for electing him as the legislature party leader, said, "In 2019, people voted for us out of faith and belief, in 2024 they should give us a bigger mandate because of our performance."



He also sought the support of the MLAs to help him earn the "performing Chief Minister" tag within a year, a told

The party has announced the swearing-in ceremony would be held on May 30 at in

In a spectacular performance, Reddy, son of late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, led his to a landslide, winning 151 of 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11.

While the TDP headed by N Chandrababu Naidu got 23 seats, the had won only one seat.

The had bagged 22 of the 25 seats in elections while the TDP managed to get only three seats.

After the YSRCLP meeting, its parliamentary party meeting was held, where stressed on the need for raising various demands of the southern state in Parliament by both the party's Rajya Sabha and members.

"We have been advised to stay committed and united for the demand for special status and other provisions in AP Reorganisation Act," a newly-elected MP, Gorantla Madhav, told reporters.

Last year, the party's Lok Sabha MPs P Midhun Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy, Y Subba Reddy, Varaprasad Rao and M Rajmohan Reddy took part in a hunger strike and later submitted their resignations to after the BJP-led Centre refused to grant special status to the state.

During the election campaign, Reddy had also expressed his willingness to support any party at the Centre that would grant special status to the state.

