Officials' teams to reassess if Auli ski resort suffered any harm: DM

The district administration will make yet another on-the-spot assessment to determine if suffered any environmental damage during the high-profile ceremonies of South Africa-based NRI Gupta brothers' son last week.

The assessment would be made by the district officials' team, constituted earlier to keep an eye over the resort following fears that possible harms that high-profile event could cause to the fragile ecology.

The officials teams, which had been stationed in the during ceremony of Guptas' sons, will visit it again on June 28.

Yet another on-the-spot assessment will be done on June 28 by the teams constituted for the purpose before they submit their final report, said District Magistrate Wednesday.

A report along with entire video recordings and photographs of the event will be presented before the high court which alone will decide if it caused any environmental damage to the international ski resort, she said.

The inspecting teams had been constituted by the DM after the had asked the to keep an eye on the big-scale event to ensure it does not cause environmental damage at the resort.

The teams which strayed at the resort during the event from June 19-23 submitted their report to the DM on Tuesday.

After studying the report they have been asked to reassess the place once again for damage, if any, before submitting a final report.

