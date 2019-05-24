Jagan wins Pulivendula Assembly seat by over 90,000 votes

Y S Jaganmohan has won the Assembly seat by a record margin of 90,110 votes, the has declared.

secured 1,32,356 of the total 1,80,127 votes polled. He defeated Telugu Desam's S V Satish Kumar who secured 42,246 votes.

When he was first elected to the state Assembly in 2014, won the seat -- his home turf in Kadapa district -- by a record margin then of 74,256 votes.

On both the occasions, it was the highest victory margin secured by any candidate in state elections in

Jagan's YSRC has won 120 Assembly seats out of the total 175 and is heading towards victory in 30 more seats.

Jagan, son of late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, will be formally elected as of on May 25. He will be sworn-in as the bifurcated state's at a public function in on May 30.

