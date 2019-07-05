Jagshaanbir first from NBA India Academy to get scholarship in US

Jagshaanbir Singh Friday became the first male player from the NBA Academy India to receive a basketball scholarship with a program in the US after he was signed up by the Golden State Prep (GSP).

The 6ft 10inch center will join the Post Graduate Program of the institute based in Napa Valley next month.

Jagshaanbir was one of the first prospects to get selected for the NBA Academy India through the ACG-NBA Jump program in 2017. The same year, he was selected for the NBA's Asia Pacific Team Camp held in China.

On his selection, Jagshaanbir said, "This program will be a new challenge and I am positive that at Golden State Prep I will hone my skills further. I would like to thank the team at the NBA Academy India that contributed to my growth and prepared me to take this next step forward."



In August 2018, Jagshaanbir represented India in the FIBA U18 Asian Championship held in Thailand.

"We are excited to have a player of Jagshaanbir's caliber joining our program. We are certain that his on-court abilities coupled with his reading of the game will make him an ideal candidate for our team," said Golden State Prep founder Jeremy Russotti.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)