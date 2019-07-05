Crude oil futures fall 0.15 pc on global cues

Crude oil futures fell 0.15 per cent to Rs 3,891 per barrel on Friday in line with weak trends in overseas markets.

Crude oil contracts for July delivery traded lower by Rs 6, or 0.15 per cent, at Rs 3,891 per barrel with a business volume of 20,446 lots on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Analysts said the fall in oil prices was mostly in tune with a weak trend in global market, where it slipped due to a jump in US crude inventories amid slackening demand.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate was down 1.06 per cent to USD 56.73, while global benchmark Brent was down 0.02 per cent to USD 63.29 a barrel.

