Nepali prosecutors said Tuesday they will seek a 13-year jail term for a former from found guilty of sexually abusing two boys.

Peter John Dalglish, a 62-year-old former high-profile humanitarian worker, was found guilty by a court on Monday and is due to be sentenced next month.

Dalglish was arrested in April last year in district, near Kathmandu, by

Two boys aged under 14 were at the house where police detained Dalglish, investigators said.

"He was found guilty of paedophilia by the district court on Monday and remanded into custody until his sentence is fixed," Sharmila KC, a district court official, told AFP.

Dalglish denied the charges.

Lok Bahadur Katwal, in the case, said prosecutors presented statements by the victims, their medical reports, and photos to the hearing.

"We have sought a maximum jail sentence of 13 years and necessary compensation for the victims in the case," he said.

The next hearing has been set for July 8.

Dalglish, who in 2016 was awarded the Order of -- the country's second-highest civilian honour -- made his name as a advocating for street children, child labourers and those affected by war.

He co-founded in the 1980s but it merged with

In the last decade, Dalglish has held key positions in UN agencies, including a for UN Habitat in in 2015.

In Nepal, Dalglish was an in a child program for the in the early 2000s.

has made notorious for sexual predators, with several arrests and convictions in recent years.

In 2015 a Canadian orphanage volunteer, Ernest MacIntosh, 71, was sentenced to seven years in prison for sexually abusing a 15-year-old disabled boy.

In 2010, French was convicted of raping 10 children at a orphanage.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)