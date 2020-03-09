JUST IN
Jaishankar meets parents of Kashmiri students stuck in Iran due to Covid-19

The parents have been appealing the government to lift the students from Iran.

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs. Photo: PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived on a surprise visit to Kashmir on Monday and interacted with families of students whose children are stranded in Iran amidst coronavirus scare, officials said.

The officials said the Union minister will visit the Srinagar Passport Office located on the banks of the famous Dal Lake in Boulevard area of the city and also visit Passport Seva Kendra in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.
First Published: Mon, March 09 2020. 12:36 IST

