Hema Malini retains Mathura; gets 96,000 more votes this LS poll

managed to retain her seat by a margin of 2,93,471 votes this general election, polling over 96,000 more votes than the 2014 polls.

and the actor's counting agent claimed 499 out of 500 postal ballots were in favour of

Speaking about her success, the 70-year-old said the results reflected people's love and faith in her and that she would reciprocate by bringing in speedy development in her constituency here.

"The results show that people are satisfied with the development the country has made under Narendra Modi," she said.

Sarthak Chaturvedi, legal expert of the for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, said the result shows that her popularity has not declined.

