Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen operative held in West Bengal

A member of terror outfit (JMB) was arrested from Santragachi railway station in district, the police said Tuesday.

The of arrested Asif Iqbal alias Nadeem, a resident of district, from Santragachi railway station on Monday night, a said.

Iqbal is an active member of since 2017. He had gone to Chennai and was trained under Kausar, arrested in 2018 by the (NIA).

The police produced Iqbal before a court which remanded him to police custody till March 5, officials said.

He is the second arrested in less than a week.

On Saturday the STF had arrested a 22-year-old alias Arif from Babughat area of Kolkata.

He is said to be involved in the Bodh Gaya blast.

