DPIIT to hold meeting with startups on Mar 1 on ways to increase flow of funds

The (DPIIT) will hold consultations with startups on March 1 here to discuss ways to flow of funds to new businesses, a top said Tuesday.

said still there are several things which need to be looked upon for strengthening the startup ecosystem in the country.

"We would discuss how to more flow of fund into startups and if there are any regulations or laws that need to be changed to that flow. We would like to talk that," he told reporters here.

There is a concept of accredited investors in some countries and "we also need to work on that," he said.

"We are also going to see how angel investments can be incentivised in the country. Many countries are providing tax and other incentives to angel investments into startups," he said.

The department will consider measures related to these issues, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)